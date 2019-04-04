Can the United States grow faster, create more good jobs, and genuinely spread opportunity?
Yes: by investing more in science and technology, by placing those investments strategically around the country, and by creating an Innovation Dividend – paying cash to all Americans every year, based on the success of public investments in the tech sector.
What technologies should receive support? Which cities have the potential to become the next generation tech hubs? How do we ensure that benefits from the next tech boom are shared more broadly?
Join Jon Gruber and Simon Johnson in discussing their new book, Jump-Starting America: How Breakthrough Science Can Revive Economic Growth and the American Dream, in a series of events and media appearances around the country.
The first public event is on Tuesday, April 9, organized by Harvard Book Store and held at the Brattle Theater in Cambridge, MA: http://www.harvard.com/event/jonathan_gruber_and_simon_johnson/
Words of caution with the Grade A, technological (disasters). Do not forget the consequences of leaving behind the technology of man (with selective technical innovations), one can destroy the other, and w/o a trust in design, today’s technology has been appearing to be obsolete in just 4 short years (and that today seems to be accepted as an accomplishment), and that is simply a waste of Earthly resources.