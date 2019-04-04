Can the United States grow faster, create more good jobs, and genuinely spread opportunity?

Yes: by investing more in science and technology, by placing those investments strategically around the country, and by creating an Innovation Dividend – paying cash to all Americans every year, based on the success of public investments in the tech sector.

What technologies should receive support? Which cities have the potential to become the next generation tech hubs? How do we ensure that benefits from the next tech boom are shared more broadly?

Join Jon Gruber and Simon Johnson in discussing their new book, Jump-Starting America: How Breakthrough Science Can Revive Economic Growth and the American Dream, in a series of events and media appearances around the country.

The first public event is on Tuesday, April 9, organized by Harvard Book Store and held at the Brattle Theater in Cambridge, MA: http://www.harvard.com/event/jonathan_gruber_and_simon_johnson/

All are welcome!