Economism and Health Care

A core feature of competitive markets, according to the basic model, is that they allocate goods to the people or companies that are willing to pay the most for them. In theory, and in many situations, this is a good thing: If I am willing to pay $1,000 for a custom portrait of my (daughter’s) dog, and you are only willing to pay $1 for it, then aggregate satisfaction is likely to be higher if I get the portrait. But not always: If I am willing to pay $10 for a turkey sandwich, but you are only willing to pay $1 because you only have $1, and have no borrowing capacity, then society may very well be better off if you get the sandwich. Yet in an ordinary, healthy market, I get the sandwich.
This problem is acutely apparent when it comes to health care. People place a high value on not dying, but when it comes to the allocation of medical treatment, they can’t bid more than their income allows. The obvious result is that markets deliver unnecessary procedures to rich people while denying essential care to poor people—because that’s what markets do. Obamacare attempted (with mixed success) to mitigate this problem. The Trump administration is rhetorically committed to deregulating health insurance; the question is whether they are willing to accept the political consequences of pricing millions of people out of not dying.
This is the topic of my new guest post, “Health Care and John D. Rockefeller’s Dog,” on Econbrowser (a fabulous economics blog, by the way, written by Menzie Chinn and James Hamilton). For more, head on over there.
This may have haopened to me. I needed gall bladder surgery last week, Just saw the bill sent to insurance: $98k. I’ll pay $2k (max out of pocket.) But the number of different tests performed were legion.
Even by the principles of economism, insurance is not the right tool to pay for healthcare, so why is the US using it for that and expecting good results?
Insurance is a service for amortising the risk of random events. The job of an insurer is to take in all information and calculate the risk premium accurately and precisely. The value for the customer is they pay (a little over) the average risk, not a random loss that may be too high for them to afford. Insurance is a valuable financial service if you have a ship or a satellite to cover, but it has nothing to do with healthcare. Healthcare is not random.
Healthcare is only random if everyone buys lifelong coverage anonymously at birth. In that case there’s no risk assessment and the insurer is adding no value, at least not as an insurer. They’re a pension fund that collects contributions early in life and pays out benefits later in life, and they’re a lottery where everyone buys the same ticket but gets randomly different payoffs depending on whether they get ill. A useful redistribution service, but not insurance.
If you wanted to apply insurance to healthcare it would look like this: You would feed all available clinical information about a specific person – age, genetic factors, current diagnosis, previous conditions, etc. into a risk model to predict the cost of care over a short period. For example two years, or an upcoming hospital admission. Of course the premium would be high for people who have serious conditions, but the job of insurance is to calculate the specific risk accurately.
This may already be happening because it’s what a hospital would do to insure themselves of the variable (to them) cost of admitting a patient under the bundled payments system. The hospital may charge the same “bundled payment” of say $5,000 to every patient for a kind of procedure, but it helps the hospital to know if John Doe is likely to cost them $4,000 or $200,000 due to complications. Then the hospital can take insurance, or set money aside if it’s large enough.
That’s what insurance is for. Assessing and amortising specific risk. What the public call health insurance is not insurance, unless they only want cover for accidents.
Disclaimer: I work for a large healthcare technology company, but the views expressed here are my own.
@Pavlos Papageorgiou. I find your post very intelligent and informative. I do not mean this following post to be a critique, but rather a consideration at a different magnitude and a distinctive dimension in what is at risk (defined in social terms and not from a finance textbook). As such, your entry inspired an elaboration that I hope is in addition to your post, not in place of it. Regards to you, Bruce
——————————————–
Amortization (or amortisation; see spelling differences) is the process of reducing, or accounting for, an amount (usually a financial debt) over a period according to a plan.
Etymology
The word comes from Middle English amortisen to kill, alienate in mortmain, from Anglo-French amorteser, alteration of amortir, from Vulgar Latin admortire “to kill”, from Latin ad- and mort-, “death”.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amortization…
80% of the population is generally healthy at any given time, and the 80/20 pyramid of the Pareto principle (also known as the 80/20 rule) is a consideration in assessing health risks as opposed to relative market cost risk amortization to a for profit industry. Out of the 20% it is estimated that 10% are chronic and raise the most per capita cost to manage their health status. In terms of profits, amortization prioritizes insurance industry survival over the bulk patient interest (self-rationalizing; typical rational choice blind model) and this is categorically a cost/medical ratio (or rationing: as profit to expense permits). Patient categories are depreciated in the system according to high risk against capital expenditures, while the “cost” of actual assets…the revenue streaming infrastructure of medical care technology…is amortising the risk of investment capital that are presently commanding great magnitudes of return. (It is these 10% that most need the help from the rest of the population, yet these have also been the target population for insurance companies to evade and avoid.) Actual HEALTH RISK as environmental, nutritional, educational and economic factors are not the risk measured, either before or after the fact. If we had a system of risk measurement a good deal of corporate america would need reform to correct the cancer causing, anxiety producing, toxic exposures that market profits ignore; and in that way kick the can down the road;…push it into the future…and generally consider externalizations that are not their direct responsibility or concern.
My understanding of insurance is not a business proposition as its first order of concern. It is a distribution of risk cost to the population as a service industry that can then determine a collective financial pool to distribute the cost across the economy where people are considered the real assets. In Michael Moore’s “SICKO” we hear under testimony in Congress, the CEO of United Health denying service to cancer patients because their interest and service obligations (they say self-servingly) is to their stock share holders; and the bottom line. So there is a distinction to be made in defining risk in the health care delivery to the public being served, or to the health care markets that mediate (manage) the primary finances that support the current medical economic systemic with all it’s perverted incentives and morally hazardous (political) market terrain.
—————–
Current immediate concern:
“A partial repeal of the ACA, striking the law’s premium subsidies, mandate, and Medicaid expansion, would raise the number of uninsured by about 22 million. We know from experience that the regulatory structure that would remain would cause the nongroup markets in most states to collapse, depriving perhaps an additional 6 to 7 million Americans of coverage…”
http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/blog/2017/jan/state-experiences-aca-repeal?… Friday, January 20, 2017 State Experiences Show Why Repealing the ACA’s Premium Subsidies and Individual Mandate Would Cripple Individual Health Insurance Markets
By Justin Giovannelli and Kevin Lucia.
WHAT RISK IS BEING MEASURED? We are operating in another cosmology where too big to fail not only alters incentives, but perverts the actual perception of the reality we seek to assure…and insure.
http://topdocumentaryfilms.com/fix-healthcare-tipping-point/
“The average American family of four incurs an annual healthcare insurance tab of $23,000. In many cases, this astronomical sum doesn’t afford them nearly enough coverage for emergency medical care. That’s just one of the startling realities presented in Fix It: Healthcare at the Tipping Point, a distressing examination of the country’s badly broken healthcare system.”
—————————–
http://topdocumentaryfilms.com/food-inc/
“From grain to poultry to vegetables, less than a handful of companies control the production of the foods we eat. Their too-big-to-fail monopoly comes at a disastrous price. The film delves into big agriculture’s operational practices, reliance on dangerous pesticides and other chemicals, cost-cutting measures, unprecedented legal and political lobbying power, and insidious marketing tactics.”
—————————–
READ: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sicko
Always noteworthy: SICKO by Michael Moore
Sicko | Watch Documentary Online for Free
VIEW: http://documentarystorm.com/sicko/
In addition to James Kwak’s reference to Jacob Hacker’s The Great Risk Shift, another work by the same author is also a valuable resource.
The Divided Welfare State: The Battle over Public and Private Social Benefits in the United States
(also by Jacob S. Hacker)
“American social spending is actually as high as spending is in many European nations. What is truly distinctive is that so many social welfare duties are handled not by the state, but by the private sector with government support.” From the Editorial Review
This goes directly in hand with James’ statement on public trust and the essential ingredients for corruption deriving from conflicts of interest:
“The problem is corruption: the potential for elected officials to take actions that benefit themselves, their family, their friends, or their business associates rather than the country as a whole.” https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2017/01/trump-estate-tax/512858/?utm_source=atltw
which he paraphrased in emphasis:
“The point I wanted to make in my Atlantic column today, however, is that this is just the most obvious and egregious example of the larger problem of corruption: government officials acting in the interests of themselves, their family and friends, or their business associates.” https://baselinescenario.com/2017/01/12/conflicts-and-corruption/
All of which seems a bit of “politicism” in the economics of political crony capitalism.
Off Center: The Republican Revolution and the Erosion of American Democracy ,
by Professor Jacob S. Hacker
Just stopping the health sector from abusing those uninsured that do not have powerful insurance companies negotiating the costs of medicines and medical services on their behalf, could go a long way to solve health care problems.
For instance, no hospital should be able to charge more than 20% higher for any of its services than what it charges the lowest paying insurance company.
http://teawithft.blogspot.ca/2009/06/but-there-is-minimum-minimorum-reform.html
US DEPT. OF LABOR:
“Employment of healthcare occupations is projected to
grow 19 percent from 2014 to 2024, much faster than the average for all occupations, adding about 2.3
million new jobs. Healthcare occupations will add more jobs than any other group of occupations.
This growth is expected due to an aging population and because federal health insurance reform should increase the number of individuals who have access to health insurance.”
https://www.bls.gov/ooh/healthcare/home.htm
The growth in health care occupations does not mean that the goal of having universal education – everyone in USA having the equivalent of a 2 year nursing degree (if their IQ allows) – is being reached. And without universal education, there is no possibility for this elusive “ideal” in USA – universal “health care”.
