Economism and the Future of the Democratic Party

By James Kwak
I haven’t written much about the election itself (except to point out that the same data can be interpreted in diametrically opposing ways). That’s because the election was so close that the fact that Clinton lost can be explained by any number of but-for causes, and much of the Democratic Internet has been a cacophony of people insisting that their preferred cause (Comey, Russian hacking, not enough attention to African-Americans, too much attention to minorities, not enough attention to the white working class, too much emphasis on Trump’s personality, etc.) was the One True Cause.
I do think, however, that if Democrats (a group in which include myself) want to return to power and change the overall political dynamics of this country, one thing we need to recognize is that Republicans have been crushing us on the economic messaging front for decades. We have adapted by becoming Republicans Lite—no longer the party of jobs and the working person, but now the party of minimally intrusive market regulation, technocratic expertise, and free trade agreements.
This is the subject of my article in Literary Hub today, “The Failure of Democratic Storytelling.” Now that Democrats are out of power virtually across the board, we have the opportunity to develop a new vision, without having to compromise with Joe Manchin, Arlen Spector, and Susan Collins to squeak legislation through Congress. The question is what we make of that opportunity.
The reason Hillary lost couldnt be a repudiation of the Obama legacy?… Like this: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/09/barack-obama-legacy-presidency
…or this: http://blackagendareport.com/locating_fascism_on_home_map
‘How the Democrats Lost Their Populist Soul’ (Atlantic):
“After Humphrey’s loss to Nixon, Democrats formed the Commission on Party Structure and Delegate Selection, also known as the McGovern-Fraser Commission, which sought to heal and restructure the party. With the help of strategist Fred Dutton, Democrats forged a new coalition. By quietly cutting back the influence of unions, Dutton sought to eject the white working class from the Democratic Party, which he saw as “a major redoubt of traditional Americanism and of the antinegro, antiyouth vote.” The future, he argued, lay in a coalition of African Americans, feminists, and affluent, young, college-educated whites. In 1972, George McGovern would win the Democratic nomination with this very coalition, and many of the Watergate Babies entering office just three years later gleaned their first experiences in politics on his campaign”.
We will not succeed in defending democracy with party politics nor will we succeed in defining the democratic party as advocates of democracy. Not only are these circular fallacies but they are misdirection and virtually controlled by the storytelling found in social-mass media. These tend to be waves of consensus that are neither solutions or operationally feasible (or at least plausible without reinventing politics and its total loaded lexicon of biases and fears). Democrats, as a party need to become disciplined. At this time it is a membership identity spearheaded by activists at the bottom and professional media driven profilers at the upper tiers seeking any wave of alphabet soup consensus. Self-proclaimed and self-servicing are mixed under identity tags of compulsive subservience like Progressive while Republicans routinely and brainlessly make vague accusations of being liberal or socialist as somehow self evident degradation against the real America (which they indignantly hold some special intuitive understanding and control). Ultimately simply two versions of asymmetrical “ME” seeking a group contingency to support them politically; worked over by specialists who are practiced at dividing them. So the empirical answer to a new vision, a new method, a new mission and a new prospect…is a seriously re-evaluated operational logic. I would suggest that the very first agenda should be to get rid of the tag names and close ranks against the opposition that is very clearly NOT the democratic agenda. The manipulated logic has been reciting a mantra of “give them a chance now” and adopting what the strategic Republicans are calling “constructive ambiguity” while calling for Democrats to be “loyal” and complacent in the name of “fair play” and political formality. What a joke!
The second obvious misconception is that Government will run better if it is run like a corporation or a great business. Also a joke. Business fails. Corporations crush their opposition and cheat people with an eye on the profit incentive. Nothing is more stupid in history than this ECONOMISM that has now become a belief system in populist circular reasoning.
So the actual phrasing should not be economism and the future of the Democratic Party, but economism as the false consciousness of democratic government. A well financed tyranny of the minority has managed to capture and control the basic logic that integrates mass media projections and has divisively (and vindictively) “factionalized” name brand democratic “visions” into self-imposing contradictions, and managed to galvanize opposition into seeing the dispossessed and “liberal” concerns as scapegoats for their own oppression. The tyranny of the minority has capitalized political consciousness as survival, and mobilized the fear of a tyranny of the majority against itself. But the brainwashing propaganda is that the health of democracy will be found in government as business…hence, only business people should be in government….WHAT A JOKE!
@skunk: Universal Hypocrisy…that’s the ticket! No guide lines, but serious gaming of the system (remember…all players on both teams trying in desperation to throw the game…in the service of a higher control fraud and public media capture)…as we revisit the scenario we used in passing; carefully working a game-plan based upon game theory itself and calling it rational choice. Graphic deceptions that become embedded as normative.
Talking points and confirmation bias working hand in hand to bury reason under an econometric conception of self service. Sound bytes, Orwellian capture of the language, and the domination by an anarchistic libertarian confusion over the special drawing rights of capitalist’s sovereignty. Political agitators and devastators as electioneer operatives where fear mongering and hate baiting is a dark art and goes relatively unchallenged by a well greased corporate news media of perpetual commentating rather than analysis and critical advocacy of the people. Where is the media populous? All professionalized under a market regime change in this country that just placed economic tyranny in charge of the global order and disorder. The overwhelm is deliberate; swarming information, confusion, cognitive dissonance and “constructive ambiguity” (Krutcher’s favorite);
keeps one side blaming the other when citizens lack MEANINGFUL REFERENCES to establish authentic opinions of their own: and vent the difference on their asymmetrical opposition created…by corporate driven rational choices. And the paradox is that they get intelligent people to then say: ” A hypocrisy the likes of which this universe has never seen before, so there are no guide lines to solving it.” (I thank you for that line).
Keep the faith skunk; we are not out of tricks…and the best one is revealing truth and challenging the logic of the political media and its propagation of easily manipulated false consciousness. The greatest illusion has been that the people who have run the country (Obama as a false profit…Democrat included) are aligned with the very same people that usurped economic power and brought the economy to near collapse; and has basically saved it for more of the same. So call it what you will, but it is now a billionaires club in a complex reorganization of power. Under that spell, we must throw out the rule book with its framed answers in tow. And what does that say for a participatory restoration of democratic ideals against billionaire corporate backed mobsters and banksters? I think it means we must stop accepting the lies and start challenging each and every evasive answer or ambiguity that really matters. Unfortunately when real Democrats are confronted they tend to concede and the Republican scam is well aware of using that advantage as a tactic. On the other hand, when the Republican squirm under challenges they steadfastly DENY EVERYTHING and in the process deny all of us our due diligence and intelligent accountability. So for a starter we need to see Trump’s taxes.
That should be a Democratic demand!—————
Also check this out over at TRNN:
Trump is Obama’s Legacy !
@Adam Eran: Thanks for the link http://blackagendareport.com/locating_fascism_on_home_map. Another log on the fire burning!
